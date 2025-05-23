Gears of War Reloaded May Be Getting a Beta

New information has come to light hinting at a beta for the upcoming Gears of War Reloaded. The remaster of the classic Gears of War surprised fans, but a beta is even more surprising. However, the inclusion of the game’s multiplayer is a good indicator that The Coalition wants to ensure everything goes smoothly, especially considering its multiplatform release. Getting cross-play networks to function properly is an important aspect of a smooth launch. Not only this, but it gives fans a chance to see the game before its arrival on August 26th.

The Gears of War Reloaded beta was discovered thanks to a new SteamDB appearance. On the page, it shows a total of four players, with many online at the same time. This likely indicates developers testing the servers to ensure they work. That said, no date was given for the beta, but one would assume it would be soon considering the launch date for Gears of War Reloaded.

Gears of War Reloaded is a faithfully remastered version of the first game, bringing the full experience to modern hardware. Players can expect the same great campaign and multiplayer experience from the original, but with enhanced graphics, cross-play, cross-progression, and zero-loading screens in the campaign.

This marks the first Gears of War game to be released on PlayStation, and many hope the upcoming Gears of War: E-Day follows suit. Those who already own the Gears of War Ultimate Edition can get this version for free as an upgrade, while all others will have to pay $39.99 on launch day. Gears of War: E-Day has yet to receive a release date, making this remaster the best way to get back into the series until then.