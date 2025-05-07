Gears of War Remaster Releases First Images Showing Major Visual Upgrade

A remaster for the original Gears of War was announced recently, surprising fans who are now hyped to see one of the most popular and unique shooter games of the Xbox 360 era returning to consoles with brand new graphics for a new generation to enjoy. Alongside big changes to performance, the remastered game will feature stunning new visuals, of which we got to see the first previews of recently, showcasing just how far this new version of the title has come from the original.

Known as Gears of War: Reloaded, screenshots of the remaster’s updated visuals were shared online recently, alongside direct comparisons to both the original Gears of War and Gears of War: Ultimate Edition, another version of the game which also received a graphical update. The difference is night and day, showing off not only new higher-res textures and models with increased detail, but also an overhaul to the original game’s lighting, adding a bit of color and shadows without betraying the game’s original gloomy look.

Alongside information about the new Gears of War remaster, we also have recieved finer details about both the specs of and price of the upcoming title. These are as follows:

$39.99

4K resolution

60 FPS in Campaign

120 FPS in Multiplayer

High Dynamic Range (HDR)

Dolby Vision & 7.1.4 Dolby Atmos •7.1.4 3D Spatial Audio

Variable Refresh Rate (VRR)

4K assets and remastered textures

Enhanced post-processing visual effects

Improved shadows and reflections

Super resolution with improved anti-aliasing

Zero loading screens during Campaign

The reveal that the Gears of War remaster will be only $39.99 at launch is surprising given Xbox’s recent announcement about the increase to games on their platform, and puts the $60 Oblivion Remaster to shame.

Surprisingly, in a market of severe competition between consoles, the game will apparently not be an Xbox exclusive, with outlets reporting that Gears of War: Reloaded will be released for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox PC, Xbox Cloud Gaming, PlayStation 5, and Steam in the summer of 2025. The game will also be a day one release on the Xbox Gamepass.

What do you think about these new imagines of Gears of War: Reloaded? Will you be playing day one on Gamepass, or waiting for some reviews before trying it for yourself? Let us know in the comments below.