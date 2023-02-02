Gears of War: The Card Game Release Date Revealed

Steamforged Games and The Coalition will deliver the anticipated Gears of Wars: The Card Game later this year, and now the game is available to pre-order right here. Alongside the ability to pre-order, Steamforged also revealed when the game will actually release, and Gears of War: The Card Game is set to hit stores this April. The game is for two players and will have you attempting to build your army with characters like Marcus Fenix and High General RAAM, and you can even recruit a Brumak to help in those efforts. The game will come with 265 cards and 15 scenarios and will retail for $34.95.

Gears of War: The Card Game Project Lead, Jamie Perkins adds: "The reception to our teaser has been staggering. We're delighted to see that long-time fans are excited about this game. We're pleased to be able to present the game not just in English but in Spanish as well."

(Photo: Steamforged Games)

Gears of War: The Card Game seems to be firmly based on the original games of the series, and the cards themselves show an attack value, a defense, and what appears to be cost or movement in the top left corner. From other images, it appears there will be at least three different decks in the game, with one being COG, one being Locust, and one being cover and obstacles.

You can find the official description for Gears of War: The Card Game below, and you can find images of the game above.

"Listen up, soldier. The world is in ruin. The Locust Horde has risen. It's Human vs Horde, and here's your mission: Pick a side, build a powerful deck, and win the war. The fate of the world is in your hands!

Experience the gritty gunplay of the video game in this official two-player card game. Take command of the COG forces or the Locust horde and seize control of the battlefield, one chapter at a time. Strategise your way through each chapter, bolstering your forces with classic characters like Marcus Fenix, General Raam, August "Cole Train" Cole, Dominic Santiago, and Damon Baird.

Every battle counts. Whatever happens in each chapter will change what comes next, so you'd better be ready to dominate. The deck you build and decisions you make will change the way you play each campaign, making this a game you can reload time and time again. Whether you're a hardened vet or a grass-green rookie, get ready to take cover and lay down suppressive fire. Your enemies are trying to take the line, soldier. You'd better shove back hard."

Gears of War – The Card Game hits stores later this year and is available to pre-order now.

