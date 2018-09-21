Genji’s Sword From ‘Overwatch’ Can Now Be Yours, Thanks To Blizzard

There’s a lot of cool Overwatch stuff you can buy right now, from designer shirts to cool Nerf weapons that let you engage war with others safely. But now, there’s something that Genji fans will probably swing around like mad, just like he does in the game. (Note: the effects might not be on the same level.)

Blizzard has begun offering the Overwatch Ultimate Genji Sword in its shop, which is going for a pretty penny at $200. It’s a lifelike model of the actual sword, right down to a holder and that sweet, sweet green blade that makes you look even more like a badass.Here’s the official item description and measurements:

“Life and death balance on the edge of my blade.” The death of his father nearly resulted in his own. Transformed into a living weapon by Overwatch, Genji set about the task of dismantling his family’s criminal empire. After his mission was completed, he abandoned Overwatch to wander the world. Even he cannot say where his path will lead.

The pack comes with the sword, along with a sword sheath and a stand to place it on, if you don’t feel like carrying it around with you. What’s more, you can put in 3 AA batteries (not included) and make it light up just like it does in the game. (Granted, it’s not as lethal, but you can’t have everything. It’s a glowing sword!) You can also press a button on the sword to create cool sound effects from when Genji unleashes his amazing Ultimate ability.

Again, the sword is very lifelike, measuring at around 48″ x 5″ with 1/2″ blade, with a stand that sits around 20″ x 10.5″ x 6.25″, so it can hold it perfectly. It’s also pretty light, with the sword coming in at just under three pounds.

The publisher makes it very clear that this item is not a toy, and recommends it for ages 15 and up. What’s more, it’s ideal for those of you looking for another piece to your Genji cosplay. Now you just need to track down that sweet armor, or perhaps make your own.

Blizzard is taking pre-orders on the sword now, with shipments set to go starting on December 15, “for the holidays!” as the company notes it. Now you can say, “It’s a Genji Christmas!” instead of “It’s a Perry Como Christmas!”

If you’re interested, you can place your order here, and also qualify for free shipping since it’ll be over $100.

If that’s not your thing, relax. Blizzard has a whole store filled with Overwatch goodness that you can select from. Dibs on that Soldier: 76 hoodie, which we’ll need for our next barbecue.

Overwatch is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.