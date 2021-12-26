Genshin Impact Version 2.4 Release Date Revealed

Genshin Impact developer miHoYo today revealed that the upcoming update Version 2.4, “Fleeting Colors in Flight,” will officially release on January 5th. As expected, the update will bring with it new characters and new outfits as well as a mysterious new area and the return of the Lantern Rite event and the previously destroyed Jade Chamber. In short, it’s looking to be a rather beefy update all said.

More specifically, the Version 2.4 update will include two new Polearm-wielding characters added to the playable roster in the form of the Cryo-attuned Shenhe and the Geo-attuned Yun Jin. As far as outfits go, Ningguang will receive the Orchid’s Evening Gown and Keqing will get the Opulent Splendor outfit — both of which make sense as the Lantern Rite is a Liyue event and both are Liyue-based characters. You can check out the trailer for Genshin Impact‘s Version 2.4 update, which features all of the above content, below:

https://twitter.com/GenshinImpact/status/1475085234311991308

As for the new area being added in Version 2.4, Enkanomiya is described as “the remains of an underwater nation that has been sealed away for thousands of years beneath Inazuma.” It’s a large floating island beneath the ocean that is constantly eroded by the Abyss that was once inhabited by the ancestors of those that now live on Watatsumi Island. Notably, the new area will have a day-and-night cycle thanks to its artificial sun, Dainichi Mikoshi.

As noted above, Genshin Impact‘s upcoming Version 2.4 update, “Fleeting Colors in Flight,” is set to release on January 5th and bring with it new characters, quests, rewards, and more. Genshin Impact‘s latest update, Version 2.3, “Shadows Amidst Snowstorms” is currently available. Genshin Impact itself is currently available, free to play, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and mobile devices. The video game is also set to eventually release for the Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular free-to-play title right here.

Have you been playing Genshin Impact's latest version? Are you looking forward to the release of Version 2.4, "Fleeting Colors in Flight," early next year?