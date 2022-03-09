Genshin Impact Leak Reveals Chasm Boss Fight

Ahead of Genshin Impact Update 2.6, more Chasm content has leaked online, courtesy of Reddit. Last month, the Chasm boss leaked. Fast-forward a few weeks, and now we have gameplay off the Ruin Serpent, which looks set to pose a substantial challenge for players of the free-to-play mobile, PC, PS4, and PS5 game. The gameplay footage comes courtesy of NotALeaks over on YouTube, and features over two minutes of footage.

The Ruin Serpent will be the boss of the new Chasm area coming alongside the game’s next update. The Chasm is located west of Lisha and Liyue, and is known for its ore production. That said, ore production has been shut down and the area has been closed off following a series of mysterious accidents. Of course, these mysterious accidents will surely tie into the upcoming content.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Chasm is currently inaccessible, and we don’t know much about it in an official capacity other than that its climate is completely different from the rest of region, thanks to some passing remarks from Esther.

https://youtu.be/vlVmGwg_aqI

Technically, everything here is a leak, so take it all with a grain of salt. This is real footage straight from the game, but it’s not been provided by miHoYo directly, so keep this in mind. While this boss fight will be in the final version of the game, it could be with some changes.

Genshin Impact is available via Android, iOS, PC, PS4, and PS5. At the moment of publishing, a Nintendo Switch version remains in development, however, there’s still no word when this version of the game will release. For more coverage on the free-to-play RPG — including not just the latest leaks, but the latest official news as well — click here.

As always, feel free to share your thoughts and hot-takes in the comments section or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Are you excited to explore Chasm?