Genshin Impact Leak Reveals Brand New Character

A new Genshin Impact leak has revealed a brand new character reportedly coming to the PS5, PS4, PC, and mobile action RPG. Genshin Impact's latest update added to the game's roster of characters, but more characters are apparently already in the works and possibly coming soon. The latest is Hu Tao, a four or five-star character that has the ability to summon ghosts.

The leak comes the way of prominent Genshin Impact leaker, "NEP NEP," who not only recently took to Twitter to relay word of the character, but give players their first glimpse at the character. Unfortunately, details on when the character may be added aren't divulged, but as you can see, assets of the character already exist in the game's files, which is where the accompanying media comes from.

Below, you can check out the leak for yourself, courtesy of NEP NEP:

LEAKS : Here is a first glimpse of Hu Tao (Hu Tao is datamined to be a 5 * or 4* ??? Polearm Pyro. She summons a ghost on her palm during idle animation. Beware the character and always under development and can totally change.#GenshinImpact #原神 pic.twitter.com/F7h0BU9hx4 — NEP NEP ❄️ (@Nepnep_Impact) December 25, 2020

As always, take everything here with a grain of salt. Not only is nothing here official, but as NEP NEP notes, the character is still under development, and thus subject to change.

At the moment of publishing, developer miHoYo has not commented on this leak in any capacity, and it's unlikely it will, as it hasn't commented on any previous leaks. However, if this changes, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided, salient or not. In the meantime, for more coverage on the popular and free-to-play game -- including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors, and all of the latest leaks -- click here or peep the relevant links listed below: