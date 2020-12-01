Genshin Impact Leak Reveals Expanded Map

✖

A new Genshin Impact leak has reportedly revealed an expanded map, or more specifically, how the game's map will look in the future after more updates are made to the PS4, PS5, PC, and mobile game. Developer miHoYo has already announced a slab of new content coming to Genshin Impact in future updates, and it looks like this content will be accompanied by several map expansions that will add new nations to the free-to-play action-RPG.

The leak comes way of prominent Genshin Impact leaker, "NEP NEP Genshin Impact Leaks," who recently took to Twitter and shared an expanded version of the game's current map. At the moment, it's unclear where exactly the map was pulled from, but it has presumably been extracted from the game's beta test.

As you probably know, the brighter spots of the map below, which reference various nations currently unplayable, are places that haven't been added yet.

Leaked map reveal: Here are more or less the exact places on the map. (Grain of Salt)#GenshinImpact #原神 pic.twitter.com/ezUbRJZsoQ — NEP NEP Genshin Impact Leaks (@Nepnep_Impact) November 28, 2020

Unfortunately, this is where the leak ends. In other words, there are no accompanying details. While there's little room to doubt the validity of the leak, what's not divulged is when these parts of the map will be added.

That said, for now, take everything here with a grain of salt. While the source in question has proven reliable in the past, nothing here comes from an official announcement or an official reveal. And at the moment of publishing, miHoYo has not commented on this leak in any capacity, and it's unlikely it will, as it maintains a pretty strict "no comment" policy when it comes to leaks. However, if it does provide a comment, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided.

Genshin Impact is available via the PS4, PC, and mobile devices. It's also playable on PS5 via backward compatibility. Meanwhile, a proper PS5 version is in the works, as is a Nintendo Switch version.

For more coverage on the popular new free-to-play game -- including all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks -- click here.