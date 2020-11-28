Genshin Impact Reportedly Getting Long-Awaited Feature

✖

Genshin Impact is reportedly getting a long-awaited feature. The new and free-to-play action-RPG from Shanghai-based developer miHoYo just released back in September, and while it offers 40 to 150 hours of content depending on playstyle and completion rate, many players have already worked their way through all of this content and are eager for more. In addition to new content, players are always hungry for new features, like character skins. Since launch, players have been asking about character skins, and while MiHoYo hasn't said a peep about character skins, a new report claims they are coming.

Taking to Twitter, prominent Genshin Impact leaker -- "NEP NEP Genshin Impact Leaks" -- revealed that at the start of the game's beta they were relayed word that character skins were coming to the game and this hasn't changed. In other words, it's not a matter of if, but when.

According to the leaker, each character will have multiple skins, but right now it's unclear if these skins will be cosmetic only. In other words, it's unclear if they will have effects or traits attached to them.

What's also unclear is how these skins will be obtainable. The developer's previous games have had multiple ways to obtain character skins, so you'd assume this will be the case with Genshin Impact as well, but for now, this is only an assumption.

So I'm gonna answer a question that a lot of people tell me (Will there be skins ?) - At the start of the beta I had confirmation that yes my since no new.. so have time.#GenshinImpact #原神 pic.twitter.com/PC5IiHmhN9 — NEP NEP Genshin Impact Leaks (@Nepnep_Impact) November 24, 2020

Of course, take everything here with a grain of salt. Nothing here is official, and even if it's 100 percent accurate, it's also subject to change. At the moment of publishing, developer MiHoYo has not commented on the new report. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided.

Genshin Impact on PS4, PC, and mobile devices. It's also playable on PS5, but only via backward compatibility. The proper PS5 release is in the works, alongside a Nintendo Switch version, but these versions currently don't have a release date.

