Genshin Impact Developer Reveals the Game's Most Popular Character

Popular free-to-play video game Genshin Impact has, like with the vast majority of gacha-based free-to-play video games, a whole mess of characters in it. Players can form parties of different characters, which all have different abilities, use different weapons, and so on. But which one is most popular? Well, according to the developer, Mihoyo, there's not a big difference between the lot when it comes to internal usage stats, but there is one that stands on top: Fischl.

Fischl, if you are not familiar, is an Electro-type character that uses a bow. She essentially has a giant electric raven that she can call on to wreck fools. And, of course, she is quite powerful. But, despite the fact that Fischl is currently the most popular, Mihoyo thinks pretty much any of the available characters could be up there.

(Photo: miHoYo)

"Each character is going to have their own fan base, and we think it’s best to simply let players decide who their favorite characters are for themselves," a representative for Mihoyo told Polygon. "There are a lot of possible factors that could affect the popularity of a character, such as their learning curve and the resources needed to improve them, etc. As players obtain more resources and start to dive deeper into each character, we are confident that the characters who are somewhat outside the spotlight right now will have their day in the sun."

Genshin Impact is currently available, free to play, for the PlayStation 4, PC, and mobile devices. It is expected to be available as a backwards-compatible title for the PlayStation 5 at launch. It is also set to release for the Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular free-to-play title right here.

