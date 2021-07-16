Genshin Impact's Next Character Reportedly Leaked

✖

Genshin Impact's next character has reportedly leaked. Developer miHoYo just released the new 2.0 update, which injected the free-to-play PS4, PS5, PC, and mobile game with a wealth of new content, much of which players have already breezed through. As a result, players are beginning to anticipate and speculate over the game's next update, Update 2.1. Given that 2.0 was such a major update, many players are expecting a smaller, filler update, but according to a new report, there aren't any more filler updates until at least 2022.

The report comes the way of Genshin Impact insider and leaker, Genshin Report, who relays word that they heard that the game's next update is actually planning to add a new character and a new weapon, with the former being Kokomi, the leader of the Sangonomiya Resistance, who the game describes as a wise, intelligent character.

"Despite her delicate appearance, she is the leader of the Sangonomiya resistance," reads the blurb about the character. "She is a wise and resourceful military advisor. Although she always wears a very serene smile, she actually has everything arranged and in her grasp. She is the brains of the forces.

Beyond this blurb, we don't know much about the character, other than that she's from Inazuma. That said, while it seems reasonable to expect the character to be made playable in a future update, it may not come with the next update. Not only is this information unofficial and subject to change, but Genshin Report notes it's possibly faulty intel. In other words, like every leak, take this one with a grain of salt. When and if developer miHoYo sets the record straight with a comment, we will update the story accordingly. However, we don't expect this to happen as the developer rarely comments on leaks and speculation.

Genshin Impact is available -- for free -- via the PC, PS4, PS5, and mobile phones. It's also in development for Nintendo Switch, but right now there's no word of when this version will release.

For more coverage on the free-to-play action-RPG -- including all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks -- click here.