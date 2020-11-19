New Genshin Impact Update Upsets Fans

✖

The next Genshin Impact update -- hitting PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile devices tomorrow -- will nerf one of the game's difficulty boss fight, presumably based on fan feedback. More specifically, the game's official Twitter account has revealed that with tomorrow's update, the difficulty of the Childe boss fight in the archon quest, "Heart of Glaze," will be reduced.

Unfortunately, this is the limit of how specific the Twitter account gets. As a result, not only is it unclear why this change is being made, but how much the difficulty is being decreased. Meanwhile, it's also unclear if the update will come with other bug fixes, tweaks, and improvements, or whether it will be limited to just adjustments to this boss fight.

As for the game's other difficult boss fight, the one involving Dvalin, there's no word of it being touched in this update, and right now, there's been no word from developer miHoYo to rework this boss fight, which many consider as tricky and difficult as the Childe boss fight.

Dear Travelers: Our developers are planning to make the following fix within the 11/19/2020 update:

Decrease the difficulty of the Childe boss fight in the archon quest "Heart of Glaze."#GenshinImpact — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) November 18, 2020

While developer miHoYo presumably has data showing players struggling with this boss fight, the ones in the replies to the above tweet weren't very happy to hear the boss fight was being nerfed, with many complaining about the game being too easy.

First the environmental damage and now this? What's the point of gearing up if everything is made easy anyway? The fight is supposed to be challenging. Surprised people aren't complaining about Dvalin more, he's bugged to hell and back, easily harder than Childe due to the bugs — Koyes (@DrunkenStallion) November 18, 2020

What? No! Why would you do that. It’s like the only thing in the entire game that takes skill please don’t. — Princess Exy♦️ (@_Exuberant_) November 18, 2020

Even Barbara + lots of wall hugging can deal with him, what are you talking about? It's a boss fight, it's supposed to be difficult. Also finally a boss fight that requires the players to think instead of just button mashing. — Kairaku｜海楽 (@kairaku_gi) November 18, 2020

Genshin Impact is available via the PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile devices. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of the game coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X, or Xbox Series S.

