Genshin Impact Reveals New Details on Upcoming Character

The official Genshin Impact website has revealed new details on one of the game's upcoming characters, Zhongli. Genshin Impact is one of 2020's surprise hits, and one of the things its millions of players seem to love about the free-to-play PS4, PS5, PC, and mobile game is its characters. The action RPG already has a robust roster of characters, and the roster is about to get even bigger. With the next banner, more characters will be added, including the aforementioned Zhongli, whom developer miHoYo is starting to reveal more details about.

According to the aforementioned website, Zhongli is defined by his handsome looks, elegant sense of being, and how knowledgeable and refined he is. There's also a great deal of mystery to the character. Nobody knows where Zhongli is from, which only adds to his mystique.

"Wangsheng Funeral Parlor mysterious consultant," reads an official blurb about the character recently added to the game's official website. "Handsome, elegant, and surpassingly learned. Though no one knows where Zhongli is from, he is a master of courtesy and rules. From his seat at Wangsheng Funeral Parlor, he performs all manner of rituals.

For more details on the character, from his talents to his favorite-foods, click here. In the meanwhile, below you can check out the former in action, courtesy of NEP NEP Genshin Impact Leaks:

Genshin Impact is available, for free, via the PS4, PS5, PC, and mobile devices. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of any additional platforms.

For more coverage on the game and all things gaming -- including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors, and all of the latest leaks -- click here.