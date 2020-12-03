Genshin Impact Leak Reportedly Reveals New Character

✖

A new Genshin Impact leak has reportedly revealed a new character coming to the PS4, PS5, PC, and mobile game via a future update. Genshin Impact is one of 2020's biggest hits, and a big reason so many love the free-to-play game is its roster of characters, a roster that developer, miHoYo, is in the process of expanding and will continue to expand alongside map expansions and new nations. And according to a new leak, one of these characters will be a character called Tohama.

Details on the character are currently scarce, but the leak -- provided by prominent Genshin Impact leaker "NEP NEP Genshin Impact Leaks" -- does mention Tohama is a 5 * character. Further, the leak is accompanied by a piece of media showing off the character, who boats a unique, yet familiar design.

Below, you can check out the leak for yourself, again courtesy of NEP NEP Genshin Impact Leaks:

Here is one of the future character: Name: Tohama He is a 5 * character (a grain of salt)#GenshinImpact #原神 pic.twitter.com/pb6PmG2a33 — NEP NEP Genshin Impact Leaks (@Nepnep_Impact) December 3, 2020

As noted, this is all the leaker has revealed about the character who has not been officially announced. That said because this information and media comes not the official route, but the unofficial route, take it with a grain of salt. While it's quite obvious the character is real and coming to the game, who knows when they will be added and what might change about the character by the time they are added.

It's also worth pointing out that this isn't the first time Tohama has technically leaked, though the last time it happened -- about a month ago -- it was with a different character model.

Genshin Impact is available, for free, via the PS4, PC, and mobile devices. It's also playable on PS5, but only via backward compatibility. That said, a proper and native PS5 version is in the works alongside a Nintendo Switch port.

