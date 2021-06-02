Genshin Impact Is Coming to the Epic Games Store

✖

Genshin Impact developer miHoYo has announced that it will officially bring the popular free-to-play video game to the Epic Games Store on June 9th. While the title has since the beginning been available on PC, it has been through miHoYo's own independent launcher. The Epic Games Store addition provides it a handy product listing in the store and all the benefits of visibility and the like that it provides. If the specific date sounds familiar, it probably should as it also marks the beginning of Genshin Impact's Version 1.6 update, "Midsummer Island Adventure."

Launching the Epic Games Store listing at the same time as the Version 1.6 update is very savvy on the part of all involved. The new update brings with it the first real hints at the new Inazuma region, alternate outfits for the first time, and an all-new Anemo-attuned adventurer named Kaedehara Kazuha. And that's just scratching the surface. Hitting the Epic Games Store the same day just makes it that much easier for players to dive into the action.

Dear Travelers, The adventure begins again, as Genshin Impact will come to the Epic Games Store on June 9, 2021 (UTC+8) at:https://t.co/8eB2avWiZo Paimon has also prepared an in-game redemption code as a special gift to help Travelers on their new journey: GenshinEpic pic.twitter.com/GUhImzbuZ0 — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) June 2, 2021

"When developing Genshin Impact, one of our main focuses has been to make the game available on a wide range of platforms so players can play alone or together with friends regardless of how they choose to play it," said Forrest Liu, President of miHoYo, as part of today's announcement. "The Epic Games Store is an expert in PC gaming, and we're privileged to work with Epic to bring Genshin Impact to a broader global gaming community."

As noted above, the Genshin Impact Version 1.6 update, "Midsummer Island Adventure," is set to release on June 9th. Genshin Impact itself is currently available, free to play, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and mobile devices. The video game is also set to eventually release for the Nintendo Switch. The Version 1.5 update, "Beneath the Light of Jadeite," is now available and added new quests, systems, and characters. As of right now, the latest character banner includes the new Cryo-attuned character Eula as well as several other previously released characters. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular free-to-play title right here.

Have you been playing Genshin Impact's latest version? Are you excited for it to release on the Epic Games Store? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!