Genshin Impact Gives Free Gift to Everyone Following Lantern Rite Issue

Genshin Impact developer miHoYo has offered a free gift to all players thanks to a technical glitch that duplicated some rewards sent out for the ongoing Lantern Rite event. According to the developer, “a configuration issue with the in-game mail” caused some folks on some servers to end up with two copies of a recent gift of one Intertwined Fate, five Golden Crabs, and six Sanctifying Unctions. While the latter two items aren’t that big of a deal, Intertwined Fate is part of the in-game digital currency used to pull for characters and weapons. In order to make good on the glitch, miHoYo has decided to just… send duplicates out to everyone.

“Between 2022/02/09 0:00 (server time) and the end of V2.4, all Travelers will receive a total of two copies of the mail,” the official statement from the Genshin Impact Twitter reads. “Travelers who have already received two copies will not be able to claim these same rewards again. We will not withdraw any rewards already issued.”

You can check out the announcement from the Genshin Impact Twitter for yourself embedded below:

As noted above, the duplicate freebie should arrive in the mail of all players between now and the conclusion of Genshin Impact Version 2.4. Genshin Impact Version 2.5, “When the Sakura Bloom,“ is set to go live on February 16th and bring with it new playable five-star character Yae Miko, a new exploration event in Enkanomiya, and more.

Genshin Impact Version 2.4 update, “Fleeting Colors in Flight,” is currently available and brought with it new characters, quests, rewards, and more. Genshin Impact itself is currently available, free to play, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and mobile devices. The video game is also set to eventually release for the Nintendo Switch, though no definitive date has been announced for that as of yet. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular free-to-play title right here.

