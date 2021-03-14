Genshin Impact Details New Hangout Events

✖

In case you missed it, Genshin Impact developer miHoYo previously revealed that it will be adding an all-new type of story quest called "Hangout Events" to the title when the upcoming Version 1.4 update, "Invitation of Windblume," releases on March 17th. Ahead of the major update's release, the developer has now offered more details on just what to expect from the Hangout Events when they arrive in just a few short days.

The Hangout Events will allow players to spend some time hanging out with specific characters individually -- Barbara, Noelle, Bennett, and Chongyun -- and feature multiple endings. In order to access these events, players will need to use Story Keys to unlock each one, have completed "Song of the Dragon and Freedom," and be Adventure Rank 26 or above. Different dialogue choices in the Hangout Events influence the direction of the story, and a Heartbeat Value will affect whether the event continues on or if players fail the quest.

Version 1.4 "Invitation of Windblume": New System As the version update draws near, Travelers must certinly be growing curious as to what the new version may hold. So today, let's have a look at a new system that will be coming in this update — Hangout Events.#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/Ms6u5yfCUo — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) March 12, 2021

Players can attempt to replay the various Hangout Events without using further Story Keys, and there's a quest progression map that will allow folks to jump into specific parts of the quest -- which seems fair to assume only unlock once experienced initially. The aforementioned different endings are necessary to complete if players want to gather the different available awards.

Genshin Impact is currently available, free to play, for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, and mobile devices. The video game is also set to eventually release for the Nintendo Switch. The Version 1.4 update, "Invitation of Windblume," is set to release on March 17th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular free-to-play title right here.

