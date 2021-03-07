Genshin Impact Is Adding a New Type of Story Quest

✖

In case you missed it, Genshin Impact developer miHoYo recently announced that the upcoming Version 1.4 update, "Invitation of Windblume," will release on March 17th, bringing with it at least one new character and a whole host of content changes and events to the popular free-to-play video game. In addition to the usual changes these sorts of updates add, miHoYo is adding an entirely new type of story quest to the video game in Version 1.4 that is essentially a dating sim.

More specifically, the protagonist will be able to "spend some quality time" with four different characters: Barbara, Noelle, Bennett, and Chongyun. These quests will allow players to spend some time hanging out with the characters individually and feature multiple endings. As can be seen in the trailer above for the new update, there appear to be branching paths depending on various choices. Up to this point, story quests for characters have traditionally been more about accomplishing some specific goal or investigating an issue, but the new events seem to be relatively carefree and light -- which is a nice change of pace.

Version 1.4 "Invitation of Windblume" Trailer | Genshin Impact Songs of joy in the winds are streaming,

Beneath the flowers old hymns abide;

Though you should seek the festivity's meaning,

Forget not that which your hearts do hide.https://t.co/uJNOZ7y0VS#GenshinImpact — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) March 6, 2021

Genshin Impact is currently available, free to play, for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, and mobile devices. The video game is also set to eventually release for the Nintendo Switch. The Version 1.4 update, "Invitation of Windblume," is set to release on March 17th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular free-to-play title right here.

