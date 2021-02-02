Genshin Impact Releases New Trailer Showing Off Xiao's Gameplay

Genshin Impact developer miHoYo has released a new "Character Demo" trailer for the upcoming character Xiao that is set to release as part of this week's Version 1.3 update to the popular free-to-play video game. This is far from the first time we have learned about Xiao, but it is the most gameplay we have seen of the character yet.

Xiao, if you somehow are not already aware, is an Anemo-attuned polearm user. In the lore of Genshin Impact, he is considered the last of the "yaksha," a group of long-lived warriors of Liyue. It is also stated that the rest of the yaksha went mad, were killed, or the first and then the second in that order. The new trailer, which you can check out above, makes him seem like a monstrous powerhouse on the battlefield.

Character Demo - "Xiao: Doombane" | Genshin Impact Ephemeral circumstance. Perpetual agony. The inexpiable hatreds of the past. Across the millennia of calamity and the soul-searing weight of sin, the Yaksha vows to purge all evil.https://t.co/6MJhJb68oM#GenshinImpact #Xiao — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) February 2, 2021

"One of the mighty and illuminated adepti guarding Liyue, also heralded as the 'Vigilant Yaksha,'" miHoYo's official description of Xiao reads. "Despite his youthful appearance, tales of his exploits have been documented for millennia. He is especially fond of Wangshu Inn's Almond Tofu. This is because it tastes just like the sweet dreams he used to devour."

Genshin Impact is currently available, free to play, for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, and mobile devices. The video game is also set to eventually release for the Nintendo Switch. The Version 1.2 update "The Chalk Prince and the Dragon" added an entirely new area, characters, events, and more. The Version 1.3 update is set to release tomorrow, February 3rd, and will do similar, though no new area is set to be added this time around. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular free-to-play title right here.

