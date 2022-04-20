Genshin Impact Leak Reveals New Collei Details

✖

Genshin Impact fans have been awaiting the debut of Collei since the character first appeared in the manga, and previous rumors pointed to her appearing in Version 3.0 of the game. Developer miHoYo has yet to offer anything concrete about a release, but more information may have been revealed thanks to @SaveYourPrimos. The popular Genshin Impact fan account frequently shares leaks, and it states that a reliable source has shared that Collei's "skills are done and still being tested." That could lend some credence to the 3.0 theory!

In a follow-up Tweet, @SaveYourPrimos states that Collei might not have a Vision when she appears in the game. Visions provide Genshin Impact characters with their elemental abilities. @SaveYourPrimos speculates that Collei's backstory in the manga may have established how she will be able to use elemental powers without a Vision. In the manga, Collei was subjected to Archon Residue research experiments. Whether that will actually play into the game itself remains to be seen, but previous rumors indicated that she will belong to the Dendros element.

The Tweets about Collei from @SaveYourPrimos can be found embedded below.

[Speculation] Collei was a subject of Archon Residue research and has already been shown to have strong powers associated with the experimentation (without a Vision).



Should she be able to learn how to get her sealed Archon powers under control, she may not need a Vision at all. — SaveYourPrimos 💎🙌 (ok now what) (@SaveYourPrimos) April 18, 2022

New versions of Genshin Impact tend to release about a month and a half apart. At this time, Version 2.6 is available, and Version 2.7 is expected to arrive in the middle of May. However, Genshin Impact is developed in China, which has been dealing with recent problems related to COVID-19. That has led to some speculation that the next Version could be pushed back. At this time, nothing has been confirmed by miHoYo, but the team provided a statement to ComicBook.com earlier this month, claiming that the team is "working on the game and future updates at this moment." For now, fans will just have to wait patiently to see what's in the works.

Genshin Impact is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, iOS, and Android. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you been enjoying Genshin Impact so far? Are you looking forward to the addition of Collei? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

[H/T: Game Rant]