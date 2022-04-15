Genshin Impact Developer Responds to Rumored Version 2.7 Delay

In case you somehow missed it, there has been some speculation online that the next update for Genshin Impact, Version 2.7, could be delayed. While developer miHoYo — with a global branding of HoYoverse — has not yet officially announced when Version 2.7 might release, the typical amount of time between installments would put it somewhere in the middle of May. Between an event mysteriously going missing from the announced preview of events in Genshin Impact Version 2.6 and recent problems with COVID-19 in China, where the developer is based, the rumors circulating claim that the new update might miss that timeframe. While the rumors have seemingly not been addressed publicly by the developer, a spokesperson for the game did respond to a request for comment from ComicBook.com.

Unfortunately, the response provided isn’t exactly definitive. Asked whether the rumors of the Genshin Impact Version 2.7 delay were accurate, or if there were any comments on the speculation that the company could provide, a HoYoverse spokesperson had this to say in an email to ComicBook.com: “We’ve also noticed some discussions among fans and players, and our team has been doing our best working on the game and future updates at this moment.”

As noted above, Genshin Impact Version 2.6, “Zephyr of the Violet Garden,” is currently available. The update brought with it the new playable character Kamisato Ayato, the five-star Hydro-attuned swordsman, a new Chasm area with both aboveground and underground space, and more. Genshin Impact Version 2.7 is expected to release in the middle of May, though no official announcement has been made and that is assuming it is not delayed. Genshin Impact itself is available, free to play, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and mobile devices. The video game is also set to eventually release for the Nintendo Switch, though no definitive date has been announced for that as of yet. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular free-to-play title right here.

