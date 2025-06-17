Genshin Impact Leak Might Reveal New Voice of Paimon (And Players Have Thoughts)

The SAG-AFTRA voice actor strike may be over, but that doesn’t mean everything is immediately back to normal. Many characters in games like Genshin Impact were recast during the strike, and not every voice actor is ready to resume work as normal. Some actors are still hoping for better AI protections from companies like HoYoverse, meaning some original voices will still not be returning. Recently, the actor who previously voiced Genshin Impact mascot Paimon stepped away, certain they’d be recast when they did. Now, new data-mined files from the upcoming 5.7 update to Genshin Impact suggest the new voice of Paimon is already hard at work.

Corina Boettger provided the English voice of Paimon for many years before stepping away from the role late last month. Many gamers found their portrayal of the character a bit hard on the ears, but there was no guarantee Paimon’s new voice would be any different. HoYoverse has not yet formally announced a new voice actor for Paimon, but a recent datamine uncovered soundbites that certainly sound like a brand-new Paimon.

The data mine files supposedly come from the pre-download for the Genshin Impact Version 5.7 update. The update officially arrives on June 18th, but these voice files offer an early listen at some new Paimon dialogue. And from the sounds of it, someone other than Boettger has recorded the voice lines for our mascot for the 5.7 update.

Players Pleased with Leaked Paimon Voice Files

Without official confirmation from HoYoverse, it’s unclear if these new lines mark an official, full-time replacement or simply a temporary stand-in. Some previously striking voice actors are now returning to their regular roles, so it’s unclear if Boettger could return for future updates. For now, though, gamers are pretty happy with what they’re hearing from these newly uncovered Paimon voice lines.

Kinich was also recently recast in Genshin Impact, leading to Boettger’s resignation

Many players like the new voice actor’s take on the character. Some note that it’s a more soft, melodic take on the character’s high-pitched voice. Others think it sounds a bit closer to Paimon’s Japanese voice actor, making the character feel more authentic to the original. Several comments also think it’s “easier on the ears” than the previous version, which many fans found too high-pitched and harsh.

For now, we don’t know if this leak means there will be a full recast for Paimon. However, it certainly seems that the character will likely have a different voice for newly added Version 5.7 dialogue. Whether older voice lines will eventually be replaced or not remains to be seen. With Version 5.7 arriving soon, we’ll probably hear something more official from HoYoverse about the future voice of Paimon soon. At any rate, when the update arrives for everyone, gamers should be able to hear more of the potential new voice of Paimon.

What do you think of these Paimon voice lines? Are you hoping that the new voice actor is a permanent replacement? Let us know in the comments below!