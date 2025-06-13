Genshin Impact Poll Reveals Most Hated Characters Players Regret Pulling

Few things keep fans coming back to Genshin Impact quite like exciting new character banners. Between re-run banners for fan-favorite characters and new introductions, there’s always someone to try and add to your team. However, not every character winds up being exactly what players hoped they’d be. Given how much in-game effort or real-life money goes into each character pull, sometimes that means big-time regrets for wasting pulls on lackluster characters. Recently, Genshin Impact fans sounded off about their biggest character pull regrets, and there are some hot takes.

Recently, one Genshin Impact fan asked gamers to sound off about their biggest character pull regrets. For newer players, this can be a helpful guide to who’s actually worth trying to get and who you can skip. After all, a cool character design doesn’t always mean they’ll actually be useful in combat. That said, which characters you like will be pretty personal. Just because some gamers don’t like a playstyle doesn’t mean you won’t!

Even characters with compelling stories can be ineffective or uninteresting if the gameplay style doesn’t work for your team or preferences. Taking advantage of trials to try out character playstyles can help with this aspect, as it lets you get a feel for how their skills work in battle. Sure, the stats might not be what you’d make them, but you’ll know if a particular character is an absolute nightmare for how you prefer to play.

The Worst Genshin Impact Characters To Pull, According to Players

Even if character pull regret is somewhat personal, there are a few Genshin Impact characters that are pretty universally disliked. Here are the characters most often cited as big banner pull regrets and why players wish they’d spent those Fates on something else.

Cyno

Cyno in Genshin Impact

One name that comes up over and over again in this thread is Cyno, an Electro Polearm character. I think he likely wins most regretted character pull across the Genshin Impact community. It’s to the point that most commenters don’t even bother to explain why they wish they hadn’t bothered to pull Cyno. As one comment puts it, “it’s pretty self-explanatory.” He’s generally considered a pretty weak character who doesn’t have a very solid build available in the game.

Hu Tao

Hu Tao’s character intro post from Genshin Impact

Up there with the top character pull regrets is Pyro Polearm Hu Tao, and it largely comes down to the playstyle. Many players don’t like the jump cancel feature, which can make her difficult at best, and unfun at worst. She’s also a “lower HP, higher damage” character, which can be stressful if you don’t love having one of your team members low on health just to deal more damage. As one player puts it, Hu Tao’s playstyle is “just kind of annoying” for many Genshin Impact players.

Mualani

Mualani’s character intro banner in Genshin Impact

Another Genshin Impact character who suffers from so-called “clunky” gameplay is Hydro Catalyst Mualani. For many gamers, having her as part of a team requires too much other work to build up the right support. So, she winds up on the bench as a wasted pull, despite having a fun storyline in the game itself.

Eula

Eula’s intro banner for Genshin Impact

Eula’s another commonly unused character who sits on the shelf after being pulled. Many gamers feel that the developers haven’t put enough love into this Cryo Claymore character. The primary issue many players have with Eula is her burst mechanic, which is easy to miss and can really mess up gameplay when you do.

Childe/Tartaglia

Childe’s Genshin Impact character banner

Hydro Bow and Harbinger Childe has been around since near the beginning of Genshin Impact. As such, many gamers now regret pulling for him due to power creep. His abilities just haven’t stood the test of time, as newer additions can do much of what he does, but better. Even though his gameplay can be somewhat interesting, most players admit they no longer use him and he’s simply not relevant for their teams anymore.

Are any of these characters at the top of your Genshin Impact regret list?