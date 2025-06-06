Genshin Impact 5.7 Stream Reveals Upcoming Events, Free Gift Codes, & More

Before each major Genshin Impact update, Travelers are treated to a Special Program live stream. These streams give us a preview of the new content headed our way, including new events and banners. Not only that, but the Special Program typically offers a few free gift codes for Genshin Impact, letting players get some in-game currency for free. The Genshin Impact Version 5.7 Special Program aired on June 6th, giving gamers a preview of the next big update. Genshin Impact‘s 5.7 update arrives on June 18th and will be called “A Time and Space for You.”

The Special Program for Genshin Impact Version 5.7 featured several of the voice actors from the English version of the game as our narrators. The trio takes us through the new story content, events, and more coming in the next Genshin Impact update. And the rumors about Skirk’s return are indeed true. We’re about to learn more about this character in Version 5.7. She will be the star of the new story quest, Crystalina Chapter: Act 1, which digs deeper into the characters’ past. The 5.7 update will also bring in a new Traveler Archon quest, continuing the twin story. For a sneak peek of the new story content, check out the A Time and Space for You trailer:

Along with new story content and events, the Genshin Impact 5.7 update will bring in optimizations to improve the game’s resource management on mobile devices. Gamers will also see updates to Resin rewards, the Adventurer Handbook, and the ability to retry Spiral Abyss chambers.

New Events in Genshin Impact 5.7

We’re getting quite a few new events with the new update. Here’s what we know:

Battle of Imagined Arrays board game event, with option to get 4-star Sethos character for free

board game event, with option to get 4-star Sethos character for free Fearsome Ferocious Firepower event, facing off against enemies in the Fontaine ruins for various rewards

event, facing off against enemies in the Fontaine ruins for various rewards Reminiscent Regimen: Frenzy rerun event featuring co-op challenges

event featuring co-op challenges New permanent Stygian Onslaught event, featuring enemy challenges to earn Dust of Enlightenment, a new item that lets you reroll artifact substats

event, featuring enemy challenges to earn Dust of Enlightenment, a new item that lets you reroll artifact substats Traveler’s Tales: Gilded Chapter event, featuring new exclusive event scenes and dialogue all across Teyvat.

Version 5.7 Banners

Key art for the new Genshin Impact story quest

The live stream also revealed the Phase 1 banners for Genshin Impact 5.7. There will be two character banners during the first phase, which runs from June 18th to July 8th. The character banners are:

Skirk Event Wish Banner

Shenhe Event Wish Banner

Both of these banners will also feature the new 4-star character, Dahlia, a new Hydro character being added with this update. He will have a boosted drop rate on these banners.

In Phase 2, which runs from July 8th to July 29th, we’ll get two rerun banners:

Mavuika Rerun Event Wish Banner

Emilie Rerun Event Wish Banner

Free Gift Redemption Codes from Genshin Impact Version 5.7 Special Program

Today’s live stream featured three redemption codes for Genshin Impact. Codes are limited, so you’ll need to head to the in-game redemption menu ASAP to claim the rewards and stock up on in-game currency to get your gacha pulls in.

Here are the new redemption codes and what you’ll get for each:

MasterSkirk0618 – 100 Primogems, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

– 100 Primogems, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore YourSpaceTime – 100 Primogems, 5 Hero’s Wit

– 100 Primogems, 5 Hero’s Wit VoidStar0618 – 100 Primogems, 50,000 Mora

What are you most looking forward to with the Genshin Impact 5.7 update? Let us know in the comments below!