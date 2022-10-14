Genshin Impact Spotlights Nilou in New Trailers

Genshin Impact developer miHoYo, under a global brand of HoYoverse, has released several new trailers spotlighting the upcoming playable character Nilou. While it is known that Nilou is set to join the game's roster as part of an upcoming banner during the current Version 3.1, "King Deshret and the Three Magi," and that she is a 5-star, Hydro-attuned, Sword-wielding character, the latest trailers offer the best look yet at what to expect from her personality and gameplay.

The two latest Nilou trailers are in addition to the previous character teaser released by Genshin Impact. The character demo trailer, which you can check out embedded below, gives an idea of how Nilou actually plays while the trailer embedded above gives a much more in-depth showcase of what she is capable of alongside other odds and ends like her character-specific bonus to cooking.

Character Demo – "Nilou: Dance of the Delicate Lotus" | Genshin Impact



Although a performance stage has spatial constraints, dance always inspires infinite imagination.



Watch Now>>>https://t.co/ercWfeusJp#GenshinImpact #Nilou — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) October 13, 2022

As noted above, Genshin Impact Version 3.1, "King Deshret and the Three Magi," is currently available. It added a new desert area to Sumeru and has begun to add new characters like Candace, Nilou, and Cyno. More broadly, Genshin Impact itself is available, free to play, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and mobile devices. The video game is also set to eventually release for the Nintendo Switch, though no definitive date has been announced for that as of yet. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular free-to-play title right here.

What do you think of the new trailers featuring Nilou? Are you excited to see more of the character in action soon? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!