Genshin Impact Details Future Content Updates

The popular free-to-play video game Genshin Impact from developer miHoYo might have only just released for CP, PlayStation 4, and mobile devices, but these sort of titles live and die based on their update schedules. As such, miHoYo has revealed the upcoming content roadmap for the next several months, and while it might be a bit light for those that have already completed everything available to them, it certainly appears like there will be plenty to do in the near future.

"The development of future versions is already proceeding apace," miHoYo's official post reads in part. "We will do our best to ensure that a version update will occur once every 6 weeks, with the update itself taking place on a Wednesday (specifics are dependent on circumstances). Every version update will come with its own themed activities."

Dear Travelers, We are always experimenting with different optimization methods, to ensure that content will continue to roll out in a stable manner. View details of future versions and events here:https://t.co/dcqttjRbvQ#genshinimpact — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) October 10, 2020

Here's the full major update schedule for Genshin Impact as shared by the developer:

Version 1.1: "Estimated to arrive November 11, the Unreconciled Stars event will take place in this version."

Version 1.2: "Estimated to arrive December 23, this version will unveil the Dragonspine area and its related event."

Version 1.3: "Estimated to arrive in February 2021, the Lantern Rite event series comes with this version."

Genshin Impact is currently available, free to play, for the PlayStation 4, PC, and mobile devices. It is also set to release for the Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular free-to-play title right here.

What do you think about Genshin Impact so far? Have you been playing since launch?