Genshin Impact developer miHoYo has released a new character teaser for Shenhe, the upcoming playable character set to join the roster after the Version 2.4 update, “Fleeting Colors in Flight,” ahead of her actual release. In short, Shenhe has lived in the mountains and studied under an adeptus, giving her a fairly unique upbringing that should be interesting to see play out.

In addition to the trailer, which you can check out below, it has been revealed the Shenhe is a Cryo-attuned Polearm user. She is voiced by Chelsea Kwoka in English and Ayako Kawasumi in Japanese. In general, her abilities play with area-of-effect Cryo damage largely with her big one, Divine Maiden’s Deliverance, unleashing the Talisman Spirit to roam around dealinf area-of-effect Cryo damage before creating an area where Cryo and Physical resistances are lowered for opponents while still dealing Cryo damage from time to time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As noted above, Genshin Impact‘s upcoming Version 2.4 update, “Fleeting Colors in Flight,” is set to release on January 5th and bring with it new characters, quests, rewards, and more. That includes, but is not limited to, the addition of Shenhe. Genshin Impact‘s latest update, Version 2.3, “Shadows Amidst Snowstorms” is currently available. Genshin Impact itself is currently available, free to play, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and mobile devices. The video game is also set to eventually release for the Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular free-to-play title right here.

Have you been playing Genshin Impact‘s latest version? Are you looking forward to the release of Version 2.4, “Fleeting Colors in Flight,” early next year? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!