Honkai: Star Rail Update 3.3 Gets Release Date

The last few weeks have been an exciting time for Honkai fans, with plenty of exciting cause for celebration. During the 2025 Honkai: Star Rail concert, the game recently revealed an exciting new collaboration with Fate/Stay Night, which will arrive this summer. But that’s not all the new content HoYoverse fans have to look forward to. Today, HoYoverse unveiled the release date and more details about its brand-new Version 3.3 update. The next chapter of Honkai: Star Rail, called The Fall at Dawn’s Rise, will release on May 21st.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During a special program live stream on May 9th, HoYoverse shared more details about the upcoming Version 3.3 update for Honkai: Star Rail. This new chapter will continue the Flame-Chase Journey storyline, with Trailblazers joining Chyrsos Heirs in an epic final battle. This next installment in the story will also introduce two new playable characters, who are shown off in the brand-new official trailer for Honkai: Star Rail Version 3.3. To get a glimpse of the upcoming additions to the playable roster, check out the trailer from HoyoVerse below:

In the trailer, gamers get a first look at the new additions, the cheerful Hyacine and her adorable unicorn companion, along with Cipher, a sly woman with some serious cat-adjacent vibes. These new characters and the new story content are just part of the fun for this latest update, however. Honkai: Star Rail Version 3.3 will bring in several new events that will offer exciting additions to the gameplay experience. Let’s break down the details so you can look forward to everything new arriving in Honkai: Star Rail on May 21st.

The new update for Honkai: Star Rail will give players a chance to recruit Hyacine and Cipher. Here’s what we know about these new entries to the team.

Hyacine is a 5-star Wind character whose big strength is healing the team along with her summoned helper, Little Ica. Hyacine’s healing is powerful, letting her use her Ultimate to increase the team’s Max HP while also restoring HP. She also packs a powerful punch with Little Ica dealing damage for each burst of healing. She will arrive in the first phase of Version 3.3 as part of the A Rainbow onto Twilight character event banner.

Meanwhile, Cipher is a 5-Star Quantum character with a tricky, elusive style on the battlefield. She targets the opponent with the highest Max HP, letting her track damage to deal a big Ultimate attack based on the total recorded damage to her target. This new addition will be available during the second phase of Version 3.3 with the Slick and Speedy Steals the Sky banner.

Cipher, coming to Honkai: Star Rail in Version 3.3

Along with new additions Hyacine and Cipher, this season of Honkai: Star Rail will mark the return of limited 5-star characters The Herta and Aglaea. The Herta will return in the first half of the Version 3.3 warp event, while Aglaea will be available in the second half.

Alongside new character banners and new story content, Version 3.3 will feature several events for players to enjoy. These new Honkai: Star Rail events include:

Penacony Speed Cup Spheroid Racing Tournament

Legend of the Galactic Baseballer: Demon King

These new events will add racing and galactic baseball components to gameplay, respectively, and should offer players a fun new way to engage with Honkai: Star Rail between battles.

The new content arrives on May 21st with the Version 3.3 update to Honkai: Star Rail. This free-to-play space fantasy RPG is available on PC, iOS, Android, and PS5, so you can download it now to catch up before the new content drops.