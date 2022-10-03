Genshin Impact Releases New Story Teaser Trailer

Genshin Impact developer miHoYo, under the global brand of HoYoverse, has released a new story teaser trailer that offers hints at what sort of narrative players can expect to play out through future content updates. More specifically, while Genshin Impact Version 3.1, "King Deshret and the Three Magi," was only recently released, it certainly seems like the latest story teaser trailer has to do with the ways in which this update will segue into the release of Version 3.2.

Titled "Lost Legacies in the Sand," the teaser trailer seems to cover what happened to the civilization in Sumeru that now lays in ruins. Told from the point of view of Kasala, priest of King Deshret, there appears to have been some sort of catastrophe in the nation blamed on "forbidden knowledge" that had no place in the game's world. You can check out the new story teaser trailer from Genshin Impact for yourself embedded below:

Story Teaser: Lost Legacies in the Sand | Genshin Impact



Ruins in the Great Red Sand are magnificent and the ancient civilization most intriguing — even carrying dreams of many.



Watch Now>>>https://t.co/BP8cvPBw29#GenshinImpact — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) October 3, 2022

The Genshin Impact story teaser trailer also seems to explain exactly what's up with the Dendro Archon in the video game. If the in-game narration is to be believed, it seems that Greater Lord Rukkhadevata used her power to avert the crisis, saving what she could while keeping the evil at bay, but died in the process. Her death gave birth to Lesser Lord Kusanali, who also goes by the name Nahida and will be a playable character in Genshin Impact Version 3.2.

As noted above, Genshin Impact Version 3.1, "King Deshret and the Three Magi," is currently available. It added a new desert area to Sumeru and has begun to add new characters like Candace, Nilou, and Cyno. More broadly, Genshin Impact itself is available, free to play, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and mobile devices. The video game is also set to eventually release for the Nintendo Switch, though no definitive date has been announced for that as of yet. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular free-to-play title right here.

