Genshin Impact Reveals Trading Card Game Mode

As part of a special program today revealing Genshin Impact Version 3.1, "King Deshret and the Three Magi," developer miHoYo (under the global brand of HoYoverse) shared a number of new updates coming to the popular free-to-play video game in the future. For example, previously revealed playable characters Nilou, Cyno, and Candace are set to arrive in the new version, which initially launches on September 28th. Genshin Impact also officially revealed a new permanent gameplay mode, the Genius Invokation trading card game, that is set to release in the future.

If you've been following the various leaks, rumors, and reports out of Genshin Impact, the new in-game digital trading card game isn't going to be a huge surprise. Even the official announcement during the livestream had an overlay stating, "You've probably already heard about Genius Invokation TCG." Relatively little has been revealed about the new permanent gameplay beyond the fact that it is expected to release in Version 3.3, which should drop in December. It's a turn-based TCG with cards earned through normal gameplay that can be played against friends or NPCs. You can check out what it looks like below:

As noted above, the Genius Invokation TCG is expected to be added as part of Gehshin Impact Version 3.3. Genshin Impact Version 3.1, "King Deshret and the Three Magi," is expected to release on September 28th. It will add a new desert area to Sumeru and near characters Nilou, Cyno, and Candace. Additionally, Genshin Impact Version 3.0, "The Morn a Thousand Roses Brings," is currently available. Version 3.0 added the new land of Sumeru, which is west of Liyue, as well as new characters and the long-awaited Dendro element. More broadly, Genshin Impact itself is available, free to play, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and mobile devices. The video game is also set to eventually release for the Nintendo Switch, though no definitive date has been announced for that as of yet. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular free-to-play title right here.

