Genshin Impact Details Upcoming Events

Genshin Impact developer miHoYo is set to release its latest big update for the popular free-to-play video game, Version 1.3, later this week on February 3rd. Ahead of that, it has shared a bunch of different information about the upcoming events that will take place in the new update, including the various banners on which players can try their luck to pull new characters.

The largest of the events detailed in the new post from the developer, the "Lantern Rite" event, requires players to have hit Adventure Rank 23 before they are eligible to partake. It kicks off on February 10th and runs through the end of the month. Thankfully, Adventure Rank 23 is not particularly onerous to hit as basically all players will want to participate as miHoYo has stated that anyone that gathers enough event currency can ultimately trade it in for a 4-star character from the following list: "Exquisite Delicacy" Xiangling (Pyro), "Blazing Riff" Xinyan (Pyro), "Uncrowned Lord of the Ocean" Beidou (Electro), "Eclipsing Star" Ningguang (Geo), "Juvenile Galant" Xingqiu (Hydro), or "Frozen Ardor" Chongyun (Cryo).

There are various other events included in the official post that go into more detail, but in addition to the above, the other most important set of details is probably about the "May Fortune Find You" Daily Login event. Anyone that logs in starting February 11th that is Adventure Rank 5 can get up to 10 Intertwined Fate, the more-expensive digital currency that is required to pull on the limited-time gacha banners in the video game. Considering that the new character Xiao is set to feature in a banner that requires these trinkets, it's a good gift just for logging in.

Genshin Impact is currently available, free to play, for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, and mobile devices. The video game is also set to eventually release for the Nintendo Switch. The Version 1.2 update "The Chalk Prince and the Dragon" added an entirely new area, characters, events, and more. The Version 1.3 update is set to release on February 3rd and will do similar, though no new area is set to be added this time around. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular free-to-play title right here.

