New Genshin Impact Update to Add Alternate Character Costumes

✖

As part of its reveal of information for the upcoming Version 1.6 update, Genshin Impact developer miHoYo announced that playable characters Barbara and Jean will be the very first ones to receive alternate outfits. "Sea Breeze Dandelion" Jean and "Summertime Sparkle" Barbara will be added with Version 1.6 "Midsummer Island Adventure" on June 9th. The update will also add the new Anemo-attuned adventurer from Inazuma, Kaedehara Kazuha. Both of the alternate outfits will be available to purchase in the in-game shop, but "Summertime Sparkle" Barbara can actually be earned for free through a new Echoing Tales event.

Essentially, anyone that collects a certain number of Echoing Conches during the Echoing Tales event will be able to obtain Barbara's outfit. Unlike Barbara's outfit, "Sea Breeze Dandelion" Jean will specifically only be purchasable. During the course of Version 1.6, "Sea Breeze Dandelion" Jean will be available for a limited-time discount in the in-game shop for 1,350 Genesis Crystals. Once Version 1.6 concludes, both Barbara and Jean's alternate outfits will be available for 1,680 Genesis Crystals individually. Given that Genesis Crystals are the premium currency in the popular video game, that translates to roughly $23 each if someone were to directly buy them for the purpose of the outfits and the outfits alone.

You can check out both outfits in the trailer for the upcoming update below:

Version 1.6 "Midsummer Island Adventure" Trailer | Genshin Impact In the sweltering summer, a strange letter is discovered on the windowsill, with a spiraling fog shrouding a mystery far away.https://t.co/glTm98UPOW#GenshinImpact — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) May 28, 2021

As noted above, the Genshin Impact Version 1.6 update, "Midsummer Island Adventure," is set to release on June 9th. Genshin Impact itself is currently available, free to play, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and mobile devices. The video game is also set to eventually release for the Nintendo Switch. The Version 1.5 update, "Beneath the Light of Jadeite," is now available and added new quests, systems, and characters. As of right now, the latest character banner includes the new Cryo-attuned character Eula as well as several other previously released characters. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular free-to-play title right here.

Have you been playing Genshin Impact's latest version? Are you excited about the first alternate costumes getting released soon? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!