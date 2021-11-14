New Genshin Impact Update Brings Dragonspine Back Into Focus

Genshin Impact developer miHoYo has announced that the game’s upcoming Version 2.3 update, “Shadows Amidst Snowstorms,” is set to release on November 24th and bring with it a number of different additions. That includes, but is not limited to, new playable characters, reruns of old characters, new quests, and a return to the frosty region of Dragonspine.

More specifically, Genshin Impact will be adding the new Geo-attuned playable characters Arataki Itto and Gorou during the course of Version 2.3. Arataki Itto is a new 5-star character described as “an intrepid man with Oni blood running through his veins” that wields a Claymore while Gorou is a new 4-star character described as “the great general of Watasumi Island’s forces” that wields a Bow. The update will explore characters’ backstories through a new Story Quest for the former and a Hangout Event for Gorou as well as Beidou. Previously released characters Albedo and Eula will also have reruns during the new update.

The previously added Dragonspine area will play host to a series of challenges with rewards like a new 4-star Sword, the Cinnabar Spindle, and players can even create “Puffy Snowmen.” Dragonspine isn’t the only area receiving new content, however, as players can also investigate missing critters in Inazuma to earn a special Gadget and Tsurumi Island will play host to a new boss, the Golden Wolflord.

Genshin Impact's latest update, Version 2.2, "Into the Perilous Labyrinth of Fog,"is currently available. The update has added the new playable character Thoma, new challenges and minigames, and more. Genshin Impact itself is currently available, free to play, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and mobile devices. The video game is also set to eventually release for the Nintendo Switch.

