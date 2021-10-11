Genshin Impact Details New Characters

Genshin Impact‘s upcoming Version 2.2 update, “Into the Perilous Labyrinth of Fog,” is set to release in just a few short days on October 13th, and ahead of that, developer miHoYo has lifted the curtain somewhat on upcoming characters set to join the video game’s playable roster. More specifically, miHoYo has shared new information about Gorou, Canine Warrior, and Arataki Itto, the First and Greatest Head of the Arataki Gang.

Notably, it is known that the Version 2.2 update will include at least one new playable character in the form of Thoma, but every update for Genshin Impact is often followed by major leaks of upcoming characters set to join in the near future. While it is possible that Arataki Itto and Gorou are both attached to the Version 2.2 update, it is even more likely that they will instead join in the inevitable Version 2.3 update.

You can check out the details about Arataki Itto below, straight from miHoYo:

https://twitter.com/GenshinImpact/status/1447502233977851906

And you can check out the details revealed for Gorou below:

https://twitter.com/GenshinImpact/status/1447503491371610112

As noted above, Genshin Impact‘s upcoming Version 2.2 update, “Into the Perilous Labyrinth of Fog,” is set to release on October 13th and bring with it the new playable character Thoma, new challenges and minigames, and more. Genshin Impact‘s latest update, Version 2.1, “Floating World Under the Moonlight,” is currently available. The update has added, in total, three new characters — Raiden Shogun, Kokomi, and Kujou Sara — as well as new islands, new events, and more. Genshin Impact itself is currently available, free to play, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and mobile devices. The video game is also set to eventually release for the Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular free-to-play title right here.

Have you been playing Genshin Impact‘s latest version? Are you looking forward to the release of Version 2.2, “Into the Perilous Labyrinth of Fog,” this week? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!