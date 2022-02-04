Genshin Impact Reveals Version 2.5 Livestream Details

Genshin Impact developer miHoYo will be hosting a livestream reveal for version 2.5 in just a few short hours. The event has been scheduled for February 4th at 7 a.m. (UTC-5). As of this writing, the developer is keeping details under wraps, but the event will be followed immediately by a concert, intended to bring “a joyous time with beautiful melodies.” The concert will likely be an afterthought for fans more interested to see what’s coming in the next version, but it should be a nice way to keep the party going after the big reveals!

The announcement from miHoYo about the livestream can be found in the Tweet embedded below. The livestream will take place on the game’s official Twitch channel, which can be found right here.

At this time, miHoYo has not announced an actual release date for version 2.5, but new versions tend to drop about two weeks after the announcement livestream. Version 2.5 is expected to see the long-awaited release of Yae Miko. The character was introduced in version 2.0 as an NPC, and fans have been pateintly waiting to see her added as a playable character. Recent leaks have also led fans to believe that version 2.5 will feature the Primordial Jade Cutter and Kagura’s Verity as five-star weapons during the first banner cycle, but fans should take that all with a grain of salt prior to the official announcement.

Since the game’s release in September 2020, Genshin Impact has been a massive success story. The game has built a passionate audience, grossing billions in revenue. Hopefully, version 2.5 will offer plenty to keep players invested in the game. But, if the livestream does turn out to be a bust, at least viewers have a concert to look forward to!

Genshin Impact is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, iOS, and Android. You can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

