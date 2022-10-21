Genshin Impact Version 3.2 Livestream Announced

Genshin Impact developer miHoYo, under the global brand of HoYoverse, has officially announced that the upcoming livestream set to reveal all of the details about the new Version 3.2 of the popular free-to-play video game is set for this weekend. At current, Genshin Impact Version 3.1, "King Deshret and the Three Magi," is live, but Genshin Impact Version 3.2 is expected to release on November 2nd.

Historically, those dates haven't been as explicit but Genshin Impact shared a number of dates ahead of time following the unexpected delay of an update earlier this year pushing various dates back. Genshin Impact Version 3.2's livestream is set for Sunday, October 23rd, and will likely include more information on upcoming characters like Nahida and Layla in addition to various events and so on. You can check out the official announcement for yourself embedded below:

The special program will also be broadcast on the official YouTube channel on 10/23/2022 at 12:00 PM (UTC-4)

As noted above, the special livestream for Genshin Impact Version 3.2 is set for Sunday, October 23rd. The new update is tentatively scheduled to release on November 2nd. Genshin Impact Version 3.1, "King Deshret and the Three Magi," is currently available. It added a new desert area to Sumeru and new characters like Candace, Nilou, and Cyno. More broadly, Genshin Impact itself is available, free to play, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and mobile devices. The video game is also set to eventually release for the Nintendo Switch, though no definitive date has been announced for that as of yet. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular free-to-play title right here.

