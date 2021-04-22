New Genshin Impact Trailer Shows Off Yanfei

Genshin Impact developer miHoYo has released a new trailer that shows off the upcoming character Yanfei in action. The Pyro-attuned Catalyst user also happens to be Liyue's top legal adviser -- and a sustained damage dealer. Her attacks largely seem to be about stacking Scarlet Seals in order to then deal even more Pyro damage to enemies. Yanfei is set to debut in the popular free-to-play video game alongside a new banner as part of the Version 1.5 "Beneath the Light of Jadite" update on April 28th which will also see the release of the PlayStation 5 version of the video game.

You can check out the new trailer for Yanfei for yourself below:

Only by adhering to the law can the people solve life's problems. This young lady, a half-illuminated beast, is the top legal expert in Liyue Harbor. She knows the law inside and out, as well as how to balance it with human nature.https://t.co/NBYufduBrY#GenshinImpact — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) April 22, 2021

Here is how developer miHoYo describes Yanfei on her official profile page:

"A half-illuminated beast and highly-skilled legal adviser. She combines adherence to the legal codices and reasonable flexibility to find the perfect balance in her work. She devotes herself to protecting the fairness of contracts in Liyue with her identity as a legal adviser and her unique experience and methods."

As noted above, the new character Yanfei is set to release as part of the Version 1.5 update, "Beneath the Light of Jadite," on April 28th. Genshin Impact itself is currently available, free to play, for the PlayStation 4, PC, and mobile devices. The video game is also set to eventually release for the Nintendo Switch with a PlayStation 5 version coming on the April 28th update. The Version 1.4 update, "Invitation of Windblume," is now available. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular free-to-play title right here.

Have you been playing Genshin Impact's latest version? Are you excited to check out Yanfei when she releases? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!