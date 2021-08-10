✖

Genshin Impact developer miHoYo has released a new trailer showcasing just what the new playable character Yoimiya can do in the popular free-to-play video game. The 5-star, Pyro-attuned, Bow-wielding Yoimiya is set to join the playable roster of characters later today alongside the 4-star, Anemo-attuned, Claymore-wielding Sayu, but the two couldn't be more different. While Sayu is more of a support character with some damage capabilities, Yoimiya is a burst damage dealer that can boost Pyro damage dealt by other party members through her abilities.

The new character's abilities are essentially all about fireworks and saltpeter, allowing her to do extra Pyro damage to enemies. Her basic ability allows her normal attack to become Blazing Arrows with increase damage converted to Pyro while her major ability instead deals a bunch of area-of-effect Pyro damage while marking one of them. Should Yoimiya swap out for another character, the marked enemy will trigger explosions when hit, and the mark will pass to another nearby enemy should they be defeated during the duration. Yoimiya is voiced in English by actor Jenny Yokobori while her Japanese voice actor is Kana Ueda. You can check out Yoimiya in action in the new trailer shared by miHoYo below:

Character Demo - " #Yoimiya Dazzling Lights in the Summer" | Genshin Impact Those with a cheerful and childlike nature will surely feel very welcome at Yoimiya's Fireworks Show.https://t.co/pdpwpSjaGc#GenshinImpact — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) August 9, 2021

As noted above, Yoimiya is officially set to join the popular free-to-play video game as part of an upcoming character banner later today alongside the additional new character Sayu. Genshin Impact's Version 2.0, "The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia," recently released and brought with it new characters, quests, and more to the popular video game. Genshin Impact itself is currently available, free to play, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and mobile devices. The video game is also set to eventually release for the Nintendo Switch. The Cryo-attuned adventurer Kamisato Ayaka is still available as of writing as the latest character added to the video game in the most recent banner. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular free-to-play title right here.

