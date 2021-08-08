Genshin Impact developer miHoYo has released a new trailer showing off just what exactly the new playable character Sayu can do. The Anemo-attuned, Claymore-wielding Sayu is set to join the popular free-to-play video game on August 10th alongside the new Pyro-attuned, Bow-wielding playable character Yoimiya. Sayu is a 4-star character that does not appear to be exclusive to any particular banner, so the tiny adventurer should be available to draw across different character banners once released.

Sayu is voiced in English by Lily "Lilypichu" Ki while the character's Japanese voice actor is Aya Suzaki. Sayu is described by miHoYo as a support character that both attacks and heals with skills that do both. She is essentially defined by both her laziness and just how small she is, and is a member of the secret Inazuman organization Shuumatsuban. Her skills allow her to curl into a whirlwind ball of sorts as well as summon a buddy, a Muji-Muji Daruma, that sticks around for a bit and heals allies or damages enemies, depending on what is necessary at the moment. You can check her out in action in the embedded trailer above!

Shuumatsuban's resident ninja — #Sayu She has been raised in the Shuumatsuban since she was a child, and is extremely loyal to the organization. That said, her most prominent trait is not "loyalty", but "laziness." View Details Here:https://t.co/5X7SzurdQN#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/4mEn0PVrkX — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) August 7, 2021

As noted above, Sayu is officially set to join the popular free-to-play video game as part of an upcoming character banner on August 10th alongside the additional new character Yoimiya. Genshin Impact's Version 2.0, "The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia," recently released and brought with it new characters, quests, and more to the popular video game. Genshin Impact itself is currently available, free to play, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and mobile devices. The video game is also set to eventually release for the Nintendo Switch. The Cryo-attuned adventurer Kamisato Ayaka is available as the latest character added to the video game in the most recent banner. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular free-to-play title right here.

