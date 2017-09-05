Get A Closer Look At Rey’s Character And Abilities In Star Wars: Battlefront II

We're still a few months away from the debut of Star Wars: Battlefront II on consoles and PC, but that can't stop us from preparing some strategies for some of our favorite characters in the game, including Rey.

Obviously, Rey had to be thrown into the mix somewhere, considering the crucial part she played in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and the forthcoming Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which makes its debut in theaters this December. But today, EA provided a closer look at her character in the game, as well as what she's capable of with her special abilities.

Rey is pretty handy with a lightsaber, as you can see in the pic below that shows her character in action. But she's also capable of executing a few other special moves that show off her Jedi potential, as she slowly but surely becomes one with the Force.

Here's the full breakdown of abilities, straight from the publisher:

Dash Strike: Rey charges forward with her lightsaber held high, dealing damage to enemies who dare stand in the way.

Rey causes nearby enemies to be dazed and confused for a brief period of time. Insight:Rey takes a moment to deeply sense her surroundings, revealing and highlighting all nearby enemies.

The Dash Strike makes for a good technique if you're trying to hit an enemy from afar, though you should be mindful of any enemies that may be shooting at you from the sides before you execute this attack.

Mind Trick is a very useful ability, especially if you're trying to clear out areas that have more than one enemy in them, or you're trying to take over a checkpoint.

Finally, Insight gives you a nice "lay of the land", as you can see through walls and see where enemies and other crucial objects are positioned, so you don't go automatically charging into a heavy fire scenario. It never hurts to plan ahead.

We'll probably be getting a close look at other characters and abilities in the weeks ahead, so be sure to check back for more!

Star Wars: Battlefront II arrives on November 17th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Origin PC.