Get Spec Ops: The Line For Free at Humble Bundle, Limited Time Only

Spec Ops: The Line is an incredible military shooter that took a lot of risks for a video game, and those risks definitely paid off. Haven’t had a chance to check it out for yourself yet? We definitely recommend it and now you can, because it’s free for a limited time over at Humble Bundle.

Interested in snagging a digital copy for yourself while supporting an amazing charity organization? You can scoop it up right here while also checking out the amazing other bundles the site has in store! Choose your games, help out a charity – it’s that simple!

For more about Spec Ops: The Line and why you should play it:

Spec Ops: The Line is an action-packed Third-Person Shooter that delivers heart pounding physically close combat through a squad-based play mechanic. Players lead a team of three characters, Captain Martin Walker, Lieutenant Adams and Sergeant Lugo. Each character has his own distinct personality and specialized skills, and the mature story they each play a role in explores the dark side of war in a realistic way, in which there are no good outcomes, only hard choices. As missions are completed more advanced weapons and equipment are made available. In addition, the desert environment of Dubai is brought into the game in a unique way with stunning visuals, and dynamic sandstorms that actively effect level designs, and which can be used to help and hinder progress. The vertical interiors of Dubai high rise buildings also provide tactical advantages and risks that can used be by players. Multiplayer campaigns bring new modes and unusual situations and environments to expand the single player experience.

It’s been 6 months since Dubai was wiped off the map by a cataclysmic sandstorm. Thousands of lives were lost, including those of American soldiers sent to evacuate the city. Today, the city lies buried under sand, the world’s most opulent ruin. Now, a mysterious radio signal is picked-up from Dubai, and a Delta Recon Team is sent to infiltrate the city. Their mission is simple: Locate survivors and radio for Evac. What they find is a city in the grip of war. To save Dubai, they’ll have to find the man at the heart of its madness—Col. John