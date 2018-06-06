Get Xbox Live Gold for $1 for Limited Time

For a limited time only, those interested in trying out the Xbox Live Gold Membership can do so for as little as 1 dollar! This feature for the Xbox consoles opens up an entirely new world for gamers, including free games each month!

As per Microsoft, “As an Xbox Live Gold Member, you get the most advanced multiplayer, bonus games, and exclusive member discounts in Microsoft Store. With Xbox Live Gold, you can stay connected with friends, family, and Xbox Live members around the world.”

This promotion is good for a one month membership and can be cancelled at any time. If you’d like to keep the membership going, it will revert back to the regular price, plus taxes. If you don’t wish to keep the membership after your month trial, you can cancel right here.

This is a part of Xbox’s latest sale which even includes the first ever discount applied to the powerful Xbox One X, marking it down an additional 50 bucks from retail cost. Some of the other amazing deals going on right now include, as per our previous coverage:

$199 for 500GB Xbox One S console

$249 for 1TB Xbox One S bundles

$449 for Xbox One X console – the first time it’s ever been discounted

Up to 75% off select games including first-time discounts on newly released titles such as Monster Hunter: World, Sea of Thieves and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

One month of Xbox Live Gold and/or Xbox Game Pass for $1

$10 off controllers

“$50 off for the first time ever on Xbox One X at Microsoft Store and participating retailers. If you haven’t upgraded to an Xbox One X yet now is the time, with its first-ever discount – $50 off June 7 – June 23. Get deals on Xbox One X enhanced titles like Sea of Thieves, FIFA 18, Assassin’s Creed Origins, and Forza Motorsport 7, and immerse yourself in stunning 4K ultra HD gaming with HDR.”

There’s also a new deal to try out the Xbox Game Pass for one dollar as well, “With Xbox Game Pass, you will gain unlimited access to over 100 great games and new Xbox Exclusives for just $1 and if you are not an Xbox Live Gold member yet you can join Gold for $1 and be part of the best community of gamers on the most advanced multiplayer network.”

To learn everything Microsoft is offering before E3, you can check out the official listing over here at Xbox Wire.

You can take advantage of the Xbox Live deal right here.

