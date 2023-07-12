Gex Remastered Trilogy Announced

Believe it or not, Gex is gearing up for a return in the form of a new remastered trilogy that is set to release future. First coming onto the scene back in 1995, the snarky gecko's original outing was later followed up by two sequels in 1998's Gex: Enter the Gecko and 1999's Gex 3: Deep Cover Gecko. Since that time, the Gex series has remained on ice at publisher Square Enix, although some fans have continued to hope for a return. Now, that return is finally coming about, even though it isn't in the form of a new entry just yet.

Announced today by Limited Run Games, the original three Gex games are set to get remastered and re-released as the Gex Trilogy in the future. Details on this new collection are still sparse, but the bundle is set to be recreated within the Carbon Engine, which means that each entry will receive some notable visual improvements. The Gex Trilogy is also set to come to virtually every current-gen platform including PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.

It's tail time. #GexIsBack



GEX returns through the science of the Carbon Engine in GEX Trilogy. We'll have more details to share in the future 🦎#LRG3 pic.twitter.com/EnQKB9dXAy — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) July 12, 2023

"Tail time is imminent," says the official description of the Gex Trilogy. "Through the science of the Carbon Engine, Gex fans will be able to revisit Gex, Gex: Enter the Gecko, and Gex 3: Deep Cover Gecko on modern systems for the first time!"

For now, details on the Gex Trilogy remain incredibly broad. Outside of revealing the platforms for this re-release, Limited Run Games and Square Enix haven't provided a launch window of any sort just yet. Additionally, gameplay of these revamped Gex titles haven't been shown off yet either. Although information is still very slim, Limited Run Games says it intends to share more about the Gex Trilogy "in the future."

How do you feel about finally seeing Gex come back with a new remastered trilogy? And do you think that this collection could lead to the eventual release of a whole new Gex game? Let me know for yourself either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.