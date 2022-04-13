Ghost of Tsushima Developer Update Points to Work on Sequel

It looks like Sucker Punch Productions could finally be finished with its work on Ghost of Tsushima and might now be moving on to work on a sequel. Just yesterday, a new update for the game, primarily tied to Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, was released across both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. And while this patch contained a number of gameplay balance tweaks and bug fixes, it looks like it could end up being the final update that Ghost of Tsushima will receive.

Mentioned in the patch notes for the latest Ghost of Tsushima update, Sucker Punch stated that it’s not currently developing any new patches for the game. “While we aren’t actively working on any additional patches at the moment, we will continue to monitor feedback on the community-run Gotlegends subreddit and messages sent to @SuckerPunchProd on Twitter for any high priority bugs or issues that emerge,” Sucker Punch said in the post. “We want to say a huge thank you to the entire community for the incredible amount of support and feedback we’ve gotten since launch. When Legends launched in October 2020, we never expected to have such an active community more than a year and a half later, and we could not be more thankful to everyone who has been with us on this journey!”

Based on the wording in this message alone, it sounds like Sucker Punch is very much looking to move on from Ghost of Tsushima and Legends at this point in time. What the studio will end up doing next remains to be seen, but Ghost of Tsushima 2 seems to be inevitable. Given the critical and commercial success of the game, a sequel is bound to be announced at some point in the future. Not to mention, a film on the franchise also happens to be in the works, which shows that Sony very much wants this IP to be quite prominent moving forward.

