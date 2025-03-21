God of War Fans Surprised With Free PSN Download

God of War fans across PS4 and PS5 have been surprised with a free PSN download that has arrived alongside the new God of War Ragnarok Anniversary Update. The new update is obviously limited to PS5 users, because it is limited to God of War Ragnarok. Meanwhile, this new free PSN download is not limited to God of War Ragnarok, and thus available to not just PS5 and PS5 Pro users, but PS4 users as well.

How long the new free God of War download is going to be available via the PlayStation Network, remains to be seen. The lack of information on availability perhaps suggests that the freebie is going to be available perpetually. Whatever the case, it is available right now for whoever wants it.

More specifically, Santa Monica Studios and PlayStation have released a new and free God of War 20th Anniversary avatar for all PS4 and PS5 users to download and use, no PS Plus required.

Unfortunately, the avatar does not feature the series’ protagonist, Kratos, but rather is a new gold design of the God of War logo. To this end, it is great for those who prefer a more simplistic PSN avatar.

Those interested in the new God of War freebie — which can be seen below — will need the following code to download it: F27X-L946-8PTH. This is the code for North America at least. Europeans will need the following code, meanwhile: HMCJ-N3JM-4TT2. Lastly, here are the codes for Japan, Korea, and Asia, respectively: 6F3K-RR8X-2KEM, HRLN-L4AG-88GD, and 8RC3-DEFT-NJPC. Right now, these are the only regions where the freebie is available.

While some God of War fans are grateful for a freebie, others are unimpressed that this avatar and the aforementioned God of War Raganrok update is all PlayStation has showed up with for the series’ 20th anniversary. That said, it’s important to remember there are a plethora of rumors claiming that it is preparing to release a remastered collection this year. If these rumors don’t come to fruition, and this is all God of War fans do get, it will surely be a measly celebration of a milestone year for one of the biggest PlayStation series.

