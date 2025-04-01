John Wick 5 Announcement Is Bad News for Ghost of Tsushima Movie

It’s official: John Wick: Chapter 5 is in the works with Keanu Reeves and director Chad Stahelski both returning. However, this likely spells bad news for the Ghost of Tsushima movie that has been gestating for a number of years now. The world of video game adaptations has grown a lot since the start of the decade. It seems a lot of Hollywood studios have cracked the code on how to make solid adaptations with The Last of Us, Fallout, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie all being well respected hits that don’t compromise on what people love about the source material.

One of the major games coming down the pipeline from PlayStation Productions is a movie adaptation of Ghost of Tsushima. It’s one of PlayStation’s newest franchises and a follow-up is due out later this year via Ghost of Yotei on PS5. Given how cinematic Ghost of Tsushima already was, a film was a no brainer. John Wick director Chad Stahelski was selected to direct Ghost of Tsushima in early 2021, which is a great pick given how much of a skilled action director he is and his ability to create beautiful imagery in violent, bloodied battles. In the early 2020s, Stahelski was giving semi-frequent updates on Ghost of Tsushima, but there was one problem. He had also signed on to do a reboot of Highlander with Henry Cavill and he had to choose which one he wanted to first.

Ghost of Tsushima Movie May Be In Doubt After John Wick 5 Announcement

While Highlander began to move forward toward production at the end of 2023, there haven’t been any major announcements. Stahelski has also signed on to do a Rainbow Six movie, is rumored to be doing Marvel’s Blade, and now, perhaps more notably, he will direct John Wick: Chapter 5. The new John Wick movie was announced at CinemaCon and while it’s immensely exciting, it likely hurts our chances of seeing the Ghost of Tsushima movie. Stahelski’s schedule is stacked with big budget projects and John Wick: Chapter 5 is likely going to be priority number one and is probably a couple of years away as it sounds like a story has been decided, but a script isn’t solidified.

Is PlayStation going to want to keep waiting and hope that Stahelski doesn’t move on to Rainbow Six or Highlander after he completes John Wick 5? It’s hard to imagine! While Stahelski is certainly one of the best picks for directing Ghost of Tsushima, he is clearly booked and busy. Even if Sony does opt to wait for him, it still means that the Ghost of Tsushima movie could be a 2028 or 2029 movie at the earliest. Assuming the John Wick 5 script is finished this year, shooting begins next year, and releases in 2027, it would require a very tight turnaround for Ghost of Tsushima.

Thankfully, Ghost of Tsushima has had a script, if not multiple, at some point. The film hired a writer back in 2022 and it wouldn’t be surprising if other writers have come in and taken a crack at it since then. That would at least help Stahelski get the ball rolling faster. However, it seems more likely a different director will probably come in and do Ghost of Tsushima which is mildly disappointing. There are other great action directors out there that could probably do a good job such as Gareth Evans, but it remains to be seen who would accept the task. Nevertheless, it seems like the Ghost of Tsushima movie is still many years away from seeing the light of day.

