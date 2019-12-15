PlayStation Teases the “Huge” Size of Ghost of Tsushima

According to Sony and Sucker Punch Productions, Ghost of Tsushima isn’t just “huge,” but the biggest game the latter has ever made. For those that missed it: the above pair brought Ghost of Tsushima to The Game Awards this year, where a four minute plus trailer of the game was shared. As always, the game looks visually striking and quite promising. Further, the new trailer provided a glimpse at the scale and scope of the game, which looks ambitious to say the least. And that’s because it is.

Over on the PlayStation Blog, Sucker Punch Productions communications manager Andrew Goldfarb teased that Ghost of Tsushima “is a big game” for the studio, like, really big. That said, the team is taking its time in order to ensure it nails the opportunity to deliver something special.

“Ghost of Tsushima is huge – the biggest game Sucker Punch has ever made by a wide margin,” said Goldfarb. “Our trailer includes some quick glimpses of the vibrant, diverse open world you’ll get to explore, but we’ve barely scratched the surface.”

The communications manger continues by noting that Sony will be revealing much more about the game in the coming months, especially its samurai hero, Jin. This includes the threats he’s facing, the allies he will make, and the sacrifices he will need to make to become the defender of his people.

Of course, everything Sucker Punch Productions has said and shown so far of Ghost of Tsushima has been nothing less than compelling. It looks like a game of the year contender. Yet, I have to admit hearing Sucker Punch talk up its size is a bit worrying. Making a well-realized and detailed open world is very hard, and games like The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt have set the bar high in this regard.

Ghost of Tsushima is in development for the PS4 and is set to release sometime summer 2019.