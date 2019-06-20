Rumor: Ghost of Tsushima Targeting 2019 Release

Death Stranding is poised to release later this year. Meanwhile, The Last of Us Part II is increasingly looking 2020 bound. So, where does that put the last remaining big PS4 exclusive: Ghost of Tsushima? Well, it also looks 2020 bound, but according to a supposed presentation from a Sony shareholder, the samurai game from Sucker Punch is targeting a 2019 release. Unfortunately, further details aren’t divulged, but some PlayStation fans are grabbing onto it hoping that Sony is planning a big one-two punch this fall/holiday season.

Of course, this should be taken with a major grain of salt. Not only is it unclear who or what the original source of the presentation is, but what does a Sony shareholder know about Ghost of Tsushima’s release date? Release information isn’t typically divulged to shareholders, so it’s a bit odd. That said, we don’t get to choose the rumors that surface from the rumor mill. Sometimes some promising rumors emerge, other times more shoddy rumors surface. However, sometimes even the most dubious rumors turn out to be true.

Personally, I don’t think there’s anything to this, mostly because there’s almost no chance Ghost of Tsushima is releasing this year. Death Stranding will arrive later this year, The Last of Us Part II will come early 2020, and then Ghost of Tsushima will clean up the PS4 generation.

Ghost of Tsushima is in development for PS4 and possibly PS5. At the moment, there’s no official word of a release date or even a release window. For more news and media on the PlayStation title, click here. Meanwhile, for information on the game itself, here’s an official pitch:

The year is 1274. Samurai warriors are the legendary defenders of Japan–until the fearsome Mongol Empire invades the island of Tsushima, wreaking havoc and conquering the local population. As one of the last surviving samurai, you rise from the ashes to fight back. But, honorable tactics won’t lead you to victory. You must move beyond your samurai traditions to forge a new way of fighting–the way of the Ghost–as you wage an unconventional war for the freedom of Japan.