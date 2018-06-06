Ghost of Tsushima and Days Gone Both Reveal Stunning New Artwork Ahead of E3 2018

There are quite a few games on the horizon that have us excited, especially Sony’s Ghost of Tsushima. In an effort to honor artists in the gaming community, the ESA has revealed their picks for who will be gracing this year’s Into the Pixel collection.

There were quite a few amazing entries added into the 2018 collection, which you can see here, but among the chosen were two new amazing pieces for the upcoming PlayStation 4 exclusives Days Gone and Ghost of Tsushima.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ghosts of Tsushima – Art by Romain Jouandeau

“The year is 1274. Samurai warriors are the legendary defenders of Japan—until the fearsome Mongol Empire invades the island of Tsushima, wreaking havoc and conquering the local population. As one of the last surviving samurai, you rise from the ashes to fight back. But honorable tactics won’t lead you to victory. You must move beyond your samurai traditions to forge a new way of fighting—the way of the Ghost—as you wage an unconventional war for the freedom of Japan.”

Days Gone – Art by Joel Mandish “Highway Loot”

“At its core, Days Gone is about survivors and what makes them human: desperation, loss, madness, betrayal, friendship, brotherhood, regret, love – and hope. It’s about how even when confronted with such enormous tragedy they find a reason to live. Hope never dies.

Play as Deacon St. John, a bounty hunter facing a brutal struggle for survival, searching for a reason to live.The harsh high-desert of the Pacific Northwest offers a large variety of environments in a single geographical area. One minute Deacon can be riding through a pristine forest, a snow field, a lush meadow, and the next, be in the harsh desert lava fields. The hazardous environments, scarred by millions of years of volcanic activity, are defined by ancient lava flows, mountains, caves, cliffs and river basins, delivering a breathtaking backdrop to an equally diverse style of gameplay. Cinnabar mines, lava tube caves and small rural towns offer a variety of environments to explore.”

The entire collection will be going up for auction during E3 on June 12th. At this time, neither title has a release date, though are both Sony exclusives.