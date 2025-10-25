Ghost of Yotei Fans Slam Unexpected Downgrade From Ghost of Tsushima

This month, Sucker Punch Productions and PlayStation released Ghost of Yotei on PS5 and PS5 Pro, the sequel to 2020’s Ghost of Tsushima. And according to its 86 on Metacritic, it is a slight upgrade over its predecessor, which only has an 83 on Metacritic. However, while the sequel does many things as well or better than the first game, there are some downgrades as well. And these downgrades have not gone unnoticed.

Over on the Ghost of Tsushima Reddit page, a post about one of these downgrades is one of the top posts on said Reddit page. More specifically, a post about the companions in Ghost of Yotei, aka the “Wolf Pack,” which the post calls a “cool concept totally wasted.” What’s the issue? Well, these characters hardly feel necessary because you never form any type of deep relationship with them.

“Absolutely Nothing”

“You don’t form any deep relationship with any non-major secondary characters,” reads the post. “They serve absolutely no purpose other than acting as a vendor or a teacher. There isn’t any depth to any of them. Hell, there isn’t even a mention or gameplay dialogue, or in any cutscene of the so-called Wolf Pack. It’s just a menu. A damn menu.”

The post continues by noting that during the pre-release material, Sucker Punch Productions and PlayStation highlighted the Wolf Pack, and made it seem like it was going to be a major part of the game. In fact, the poster and others were left with the impression it would be something akin to the lite version of Mass Effect, but it ended up “being absolutely nothing.”

Of course, in isolation, this critique is not that noteworthy, but the popularity of the post suggests this is a common complaint. Meanwhile, the comments echo the criticism. More than this, some of the comments point out that this is actually a downgrade from Ghost of Tsushima.

“I agree. The thing I liked about the companions in Ghost of Tsushima is that their stories all progressed as your story did, and they remained involved in the game throughout,” reads the top comment on the post. “In Ghost of Yotei, you have a few missions with a companion, and then afterwards, they’re an available vendor at best.”

Another adds: “I would agree. Mad Goro is a more memorable character than anyone in the wolf pack, and he only shows up a few times.”

Unfortunately, this is not really an issue Sucker Punch Productions can fix in the game’s post-launch support. All it can do is take it into consideration if it makes a follow-up. Right now, there is no confirmation that its next game will be Ghost of Tsushima 3. In fact, the studio has left the door open to revive another one of its IPs that we have not seen since the PS3.

